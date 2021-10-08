Homepage ” TV ” TV series ” Netflix, “Vikings: Valhalla”: teaser, trama e cast

Coming soon to the Netflix streaming platform, the Vikings sub-series “Vikings: Valhalla” which will tell a story after the previous series that ran for nearly 100 years, will be coming soon. Let’s find out the plot and the actors together.

During the global event Netflix known as todom has been shown The first teaser trailer from “Vikings: Valhalla“, Role From the popular TV series Vikings Which will appear for the first time on the broadcast platform no later than 2022.

The series is produced by Netflix And it was created by Michael Hurst In cooperation with MGM TV con show Jeep Stewart. Vikings: Valhalla will tell a story A century after the previous series ended.

“Vikings: Valhalla”: Don’t throw

The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Ericsson, Fredis Ericsdotter, Harald Hardrada and Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will chart a course as they struggle to survive in an ever-changing and changing world.

cast

