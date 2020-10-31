Heidi Klum reveals wild Halloween costumes at home alongside a family video

Everyone knows Heidi Klum is the Queen of Halloween. every year , American Talents The judge goes even further with her dress. Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many of the holiday celebrations, Klum and her family continue to indulge in horror by posting a Halloween-themed video on Instagram.

The “Heidi Does Halloween” video begins by asking the model’s kids what they’re going to do this Halloween. Klum can also be seen browsing social media comments asking her what she will be like for Halloween. Then she suggests that they celebrate the occasion at home, prompting groans and complaints from her family. After searching her home for the perfect things to celebrate, Klum brings a load of toilet paper, which she ends up using to decorate her kids as mummies. Then the video takes a silly turn, like Project escape Alum can be seen going to the bathroom, running out of toilet paper while she is doing so. Unfortunately, for Klum, things take a very haunted turn.

Somehow her children have turned into possessed characters after dressing them up. The rest of the video shows Klum trying to hide from her loved ones, including her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was also possessed. As Klum tries to hide and run during the clip, a voiceover is heard saying, “This Halloween, stay home, have some quality time with the family. Just try not to kill each other.” At the end of the video, Klum wakes up, stating that the situation was a “dream” (or rather, a nightmare).

Klum has had a Halloween party every year since 2000. Of course, things will be different this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In October 2018, Klum opened up The Hollywood Reporter About being the Queen of Halloween, which is a title she takes very seriously. And I always want to live up to it, year after year, ”Klum said, explaining that her love for Halloween began when she grew up in Cologne, Germany, as the country’s Halloween celebrations are filled with candy and costumes but nothing too scary. “When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with and dread Halloween. All I was missing was an amazing party. It felt like a real opportunity for me.”