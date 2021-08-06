Netflix revealed the release date of Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 – With a teaser posted on his official profiles, Netflix revealed that the fourth, highly anticipated season of Weird things It will reach the broadcast platform in 2022.

Designed by not shiny NS Ross DoverAnd Weird things It is a science fiction series that debuted on the streaming giant in July 2016, and instantly conquered viewers all over the world. Set in the eighties, the series follows the events of a group of young friends, grappling with the dangers coming from Sotosubra and beyond.

When Stranger Things 4 comes out on Netflix

day of August 6, 2021And Netflix Let its users know it The fourth season of Stranger Things It will appear for the first time in 2022Nearly three years after the release of the third season, it hit the streaming giant on July 4, 2019.

The novelty was announced with a teaser It lasts thirty seconds, and also contains some unreleased scenes:

The release date is still a mystery, but this announcement is the first step towards a season that fans around the world have been incredibly waiting for, who can’t wait to be able to come back for a new adventure with… Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas and Will. as soon as Exit date You will find it here.

Strange things in flow

The first three seasons of Weird things Already available on Netflix. If you haven’t registered yet and you’re wondering How much does Netflix cost and streaming prices for TV series and movies On the popular platform, read our article: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

