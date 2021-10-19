Netflix renews The McKellan Family for a third and final season

The family comedy starring Tia Mowry-Hardract will return to the stage with 10 more episodes.

Cocoa, Bananas and the rest of their foolish family will soon bow. Netflix Announced that the family comic series McKellan family, among the most popular of its kind on the streaming platform, has been renewed for a third and final season of just 10 episodes, and is supposed to be available in 2022. Creator Meg DeLoach, now participate in Neighborhood From CBS, it will not be the first show, to replace it Adrian Carter NS Arthur Harris, but will continue to make her contribution as an executive producer.

“I am happy with that McKellan family I’ll be back for a third season,” DeLoach said in a statement. I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and a platform to share the joyful, loving, and cheerful McKellan family with the world. “

Those who have watched the last episodes that hit the platform will already have an idea of ​​what to expect in the next episodes. In fact, in the second season finale of Cocoa and Moz (Tia Mowry-Harddict NS Anthony AlbeThey announced that they are expecting another baby – the fifth! Another kind of shock after those who were mostly cultural and who have lived on their skin since their arrival in Georgia.