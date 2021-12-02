Another Korean TV series appearing on Netflix, based on a humorous story

An image from the TV series “Hellbound” on Netflix

South Korean TV series destined to perish It is among the most watched in the world on Netflix Two weeks after debuting. At home, it has been ranked #1 since the first day it was launched online, on November 19, and in the first week it has been on the platform in 24 countries, including the US. A sign of how it appears squid games He leads the Korean TV production globally.

comic news in the news, destined to perish Inspired by comics, popular webtoon (or digital “vertical comics” of a South Korean production) HellWritten by Yoon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Gyo Seok in 2019.

destined to perish that it Live television series of the fantasy and horror genre consisting of six episodes, which are written and It is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the screenwriter of the comic on which it is based, as well as the director of the cult of zombies Train to Busan. The story revolves around supernatural entities that come to Earth to drag some humans to Hell.

At the time of writing this report hellbod It ranked the 10th most watched TV series on Netflix in Italy last week.

It should be noted that in addition to the success of the audience, destined to perish It also conquered the critics. On the aggregator of popular reviews rotten tomatoes In fact, it got a score of 100% – the maximum possible – on average from all reviews collected in the specialized press.

