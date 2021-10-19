Netflix renews Family Reunion for the third and final season!

Family reunification has been renewed For the third and final season. The multi-cam comedy starring Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardract is often cited as one of the worst series on Netflix, but it was one of the few titles of its kind that won not only a second season but a third as well. .

Of course, there was definitely a change. for example The number of episodes has been reduced: From 20 in season one, we went to 15 in season two and up to 10 last season. In fact, his followers weren’t enough to earn him a lot of rings. But ten would be enough, especially considering that other sitcoms haven’t had the same luck, eg Dad stop Embarassing Me has been cancelled.

For this third chapter, Creator Meg Dellwatch She will no longer play the model, but will only be an executive producer. “I’m really excited about Family Reunion’s return for season three,” said DeWatch. “I will always be grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to finally be able to tell my story and give me a platform where I can share the beautiful, loving, and cheerful McKellan family with the world.” The helm will go to screenwriters Adrian Carter and Arthur Harris, who will thus be new offer.

The series follows McKellans moving from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to the extended family. The transition isn’t easy for them: From three-hour church services and sheer humidity to M’Dear’s home cooking, we follow the ups and downs of daily life.