Photo: TPS Turku.



Magangueleño Aldayr Hernández saved the match played by his Helsinki HIFK team against SJK in the domestic league. With a Bolivarian goal, the match valid for the 24th of the Finnish League ended in a 2 draw.

Al-Dair scored in the 90 + 4 minute in a difficult match, his team started to win early with an own goal through Phil Tekanen of SJK. The visitor turned around in the second half in just 8 minutes, scoring from Njikam and Olinik.

A Magangué man saved the furniture after an attack by his team in the left area, and a cross into the area ended with a shot fired by the visiting goalkeeper and he was very attentive, Aldyer pushed her to set a tie and save the match for the locals.

HIFK Helsinki is fifth in the league with 34 points, 20 points behind the leaders. Aldier Hernandez scored his second goal of the season and his fourth with the shirt he’s been wearing since the previous year. The Bolivarian arrived in Finland after playing in Colombia with FC Bogota.

PrimerTiempo.CO is the only facility that permanently tracks professional footballers born in Cartagena and Bolivar. Check out coverage here.