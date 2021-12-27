Netflix publishes video rankings for the most beautiful kisses of the year

It’s time to tidy up, and Netflix rolls out the best kisses on screen of 2021 in a dedicated video from Don’t Look Up to Army of Thieves.

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and the year-end rankings will inevitably arrive: Netflix Movie Club Unleash one of the best kisses on the screen, to the delight of all romantics. And in production Netflix This year there was certainly no shortage of such scenes…

In fact, there are 17 ‘award winning categories’, and in many cases they are very bizarre, including ‘workplace kisses“,”Kisses from the end of the world“e”robbery kisses‘, which are added to the classic categories like ‘kisses in the rain“.

This is the full arrangement:

Best Apocalypse Kiss: Don’t Look

Best Historical Kiss: The Dig

Best Kiss in the Rain: The Last Message from Your Lover

Best Heist Kiss: Army of Thieves

Best Kiss On The Job: The Kissing Booth 3

Best Makeup Kiss: For All Boys: Always and Forever

Best Kiss In The Darkroom: It’s All That

Best Revenge Kiss: Night Teeth

Best Beach Kiss: Caught by a Wave

Best Public Kiss: Afterlife for Party

Best first kiss: after a week

Best Late Kiss: The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Best Time-Sensitive Kiss: Tag, tag…Boom!

Best Last Kiss: Love and Monsters

Best Parents Kiss: Yes Today

Best BFF Kiss: Single All the Way

Best Catfish Kiss: Hard Love

