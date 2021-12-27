Police arrest a group of young men

Instruments in the Saarlouis region



They stole money and cell phones – the police arrested groups of young men



Man with a ringing mobile phone (avatar): Police in Saarland have arrested four young men.

Photo: dpa / Johannes Neudecker





They choose their victims and steal wallets and mobile phones: a group of young men robbed in the Sarlouis region. Now they have been arrested.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <!-- Quick Adsense WordPress Plugin: http://quickadsense.com/ --> <div class="4a61c2720609a80d7a6fe1273d2b48bd" data-index="2" style="float: none; margin:10px 0 10px 0; text-align:center;"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- Automatic --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5395246548978360" data-ad-slot="3903492139" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />



Four young men were arrested in Saarlouis and Volklingen police stations. They are accused of burglaries and violent crimes in the Sarlouis area, police say. The men are between 16 and 24 years old and are of German and Arab descent, Völklingen police said when questioned by SZ.

54 photos These are the most dangerous cities and communities in Saarland

Photo: dpa / Johannes Neudecker





In the summer, and again since November, young men are said to have committed burglaries. Police said they pre-selected their victims and forcibly stole cash and cell phones.