Netflix presents “Tudum”, a global event dedicated to fans

The date is September 25th: a virtual platform that will host the artists, stars, and creators behind the video streaming platform’s biggest successes.

You know the unmistakable sound of Netflix, which starts before any of the service’s original content and which now makes anyone ring their ears on the spot? just in it “Todom” Netflix has dedicated a day designed to entertain its fans all over the world. The appointment is in exactly one month, for Saturday September 25. Below you will find a file Official teaser From the event Netflix just released and some additional information on this special day.

Tudum: The virtual event for Netflix fans

On September 25, some stars and some of the most famous creators from around the world – representing more than 70 series, movies and special content – will be taking to a virtual platform for this exciting event. A day full of exclusives and previews. The goal is to honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world. Tudum: A global event for Netflix fans will be live stream starting at 6pm and available at Youtube channels Netflix around the world, as well as on Twitter and Twitch. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and movies, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on select channels.

What TV series and movies are we going to talk about?

During the three-hour event, they will be introduced More than 70 titles, including some of the most popular series like Weird thingsAnd BridgetonAnd the magicianAnd paper house NS Cobra KaiIn addition to these films, red noticeAnd do not searchAnd Tyler RickAnd The hardest they fellAnd old guard And many other things. During interactive panels and conversations with stars and creators, fans will be the first to receive unreleased news and see new previews, trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles. You can follow everything in person and comment on announcements and news in real time on our Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels.