Delta has ordered another 30 Airbus A321neo

(Teleborsa) – Thanks to the agreement with the US company Airbus Add Delta Airlines 30 Brand New A321neo to its fleet in accordance with the rapid renewal plan, which provides for the replacement of aircraft that are less efficient from the point of view of fuel consumption.

A321neo is a narrow-body aircraft More efficient from a consumption point of view Delta is suitable to complement the national carrier’s leading network. Last April, Delta and Airbus converted 25 A321neo rights to firm orders, and added an additional 25 A321neo options.

Delta It operates 121 aircraft Among the biggest A321ceo . familyAnd with the extra A321neo he now has Buying Links 155 A321neo, plus the remaining six deliveries of the A321ceo. Delta has purchase rights to 70 additional A321neo. These purchase commitments take into account Delta’s future needs to replace older, less fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft. In total, delta It now has 288 purchase commitments compresi jet widebody e narrow.

Delta plans to receive her salary The first A321neo in the first half of 2022, Deliveries will continue Until 2027. Several Delta A321neos aircraft will be delivered from Airbus’ US manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama. Since 2016, the airline has received 87 Airbus aircraft manufactured in the United States.

The Delta A321neo will have 194 seats, including 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the main cabin. The new aircraft will operate on Delta’s extensive national network, and will complement the existing fleet of 121 Airbus A321ceo aircraft.