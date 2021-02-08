Netflix offers 30 SAG Award nominations

Compared to the other competitors vying for the SAG Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Netflix has received the most acclaim. There are 30 nominations for best performance recognition by actors who are members of the League of the same name that can be assigned to the heroes of films and TV series distributed by the broadcast giant. For example, the late Chadwick Bosman, who passed away on August 28 and recently emerged for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in Marvel films, was Eye For Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

Contestants also include Gary Oldman for the movie Mank directed by David Fincher, one of the most competent and multifaceted American filmmakers of his generation, twice nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe for directing in the film The Social Network, along with Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and Sasha Barron. Cohen and Glenn Close for their respective roles in other Netflix movies.

As for TV series, Netflix has been nominated for three of the five dramas that compete with Bridgerton, The Crown, and Ozark and is confident it will at least win the award in the Best Actress or Actor category, where all five nominees come. From the crown and your Oz. For comedy, he can win SAG Awards with the Dead To Me series.

Among the other contestants to win the award, Reese Ahman was nominated for the Sound of Metal, Leslie Odom Jr for One Night in Miami and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, distributed by the three Amazon. There is also Jared Leto (The Little Things) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and Black Christ) released simultaneously in both theaters and on HBO Max, as well as Apple TV + ‘Ted Lasso series, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, and Hulu’s The Great. Disney + was also nominated for an award for performing Daveed Diggs in Hamilton and for stunts in The Mandalorian and Mulan.

It should be noted that there are a large number of SAG Award nominees who are part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so it is believed that many of these names will also be found in the Oscar nominations (93rd edition due Sunday, April 25) of this year. For the SAG Awards, the concert will be broadcast on April 4 on US national television.

