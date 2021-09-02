Netflix is ​​the movie set by the Queen of Denmark

Ehrengard, based on the Karen Blixen novel, directed by Academy Award winner Bill August

Netflix About the next version of honor guard , a new film directed by Danish director Bill August, winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe, in addition to the Palme d’Or twice at Cannes.

The movie is based on one of his most recent works Karen Blixen (1885-1962) with the same title. Screenplay written by Anders August.

Being on the creative team, as a set designer, for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, which since 1970 has been actively involved in various artistic expressions: painting, sacred tapestries, watercolors, prints, book illustrations, decoupage, scenography and embroidery. Many years of working as a film, television and theater designer in Denmark led to her honorary entry into the Danish Association of Set Designers.

the plot

In the fairy kingdom of Papenhausen, young Kazot is considered a love expert, hired by the Grand Duchess to help secure an heir. While searching for a suitable future princess, Kazot teaches the shy and introverted crown prince the art of seduction and love. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry when an heir is conceived out of wedlock and the royal family is forced to take refuge in Rosenbad Castle. Here the rivals within the royal house get closer and closer to their goal and Cazotte falls in love with Lady Honor Ehrengard, gradually discovering that he is not an expert in love at all.

comments

Director Bill August said of the film, “The transformation of Ehringard into a Netflix movie is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to bring this wonderful story of temptation and desire to audiences around the world. Queen Margaret II has created some amazing designs that will be the dominant feature of the entire film’s scenography.” The concept of ‘cool’ (literally) is our starting point for this project. We want to use humor and elegance to give life to the rude universe, comic, groovy, and free images.”

Even Queen Margaret II spoke in a note about her engagement as follows: “I have always been fascinated by Karen Blixen’s stories of her aesthetic, the fiction that defines her and those worlds I define as fiction. Part of this project. The author was a visual artist like HC Andersen. But who is Ehrengard?” One of Karen Blixen’s most interesting female characters, and one of the few with a happy ending story. Plots intertwine.” One with the other and Blixen spins the characters around until they’re completely confused…and we’re with them. How do we transfer all this to scenography? I tried to interpret the author’s wonderful world by focusing on decoupage and fashion. I’m curious to see Erengard’s story come to life in this film.”