Netflix is ​​in a feud with the former hero

Hero Georgiana Nonna Gabrindashvili Netflix was brought to court after the huge success of the TV series The Queen of Chess. According to the woman, her private and professional life was distorted by the authors and producers. Specifically, the broadcast giant is accused of misrepresentation “One of the most important achievements of his career” From the legend of Soviet chess, that is, the confrontation of male players. In the last episode of the series, a character says that Elizabeth Harmon played her role Anya Taylor JoyAnd “She is by no means an important player … the only thing unusual is her gender. This is also not unique in Russia. There is Nonna Gabrindashvili, but she is a chess champion and has never challenged men.”. Instead, Gabrindashvili, who is now 80 and lives in Tbilisi, Georgia, Duel with dozens of men: According to the case, 59, of which 28 are in concurrent meetings, as well as 10 Senior Masters prior to 1968, the year the TV series premiered.