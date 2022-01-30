“Party Party”: Australia celebrates Barty’s title – sports

Ashleigh Barty is the number one tennis player and is now the Australian Open champion. In heroine style, she satisfies the longing of Australians.

Melbourne (AFP) – In a short red summer dress, Ashley Barty is dripping with champagne. She laughs so hard after meeting all expectations and giving Australia a historic sporting moment.

The first domestic winner of the Australian Open in 44 years sits happily on the green lawn in one of Melbourne’s beautiful parks. She holds the shiny handles of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in both hands.

“People’s Supporter”

“Let the party start, everyone is invited,” the Sunday Edge wrote after the powerful 6:3, 7:6 (7:2) of the 25-year-old from Queensland State in the final. The American surprise, Danielle Collins, who reached the finals. The People’s Champion title was Australia’s first success for both men and women since Chris O’Neill crowned himself with victory in 1978.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated the “Queen of Our Court” on her “full share” and said: “Australia thanks you and your team. How good!” The tournament, which had nothing to do with the usual “Happy Slam” before the start due to the uproar over the forced departure of the Serbian-Serbian star. Novak Djokovic, ends for hosts with a tennis fest, in which fan-favorites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasy Kokinakis contributed to their coup in the Australian doubles final.

Against all odds, Barty wasn’t in tears as she capped off a fantastic two weeks in Melbourne with a superb forehand pass on her first match point. The complete drop in tension erupted into a thunderous shriek from those who were often soberly cheering on the world. “It was a bit surreal,” Barty said. She said, “I didn’t really know what to do or how to feel. This is just a dream come true for me. I am very proud to be Australian.”

Barty resists pressure in the final

Barty was already famous in Australia because she is friendly, down-to-earth and down-to-earth. Its popularity is likely to increase. It wasn’t a huge commotion that occurred on Saturday night at Rod Laver Arena, which was very full despite ticket restrictions. For the third time in a row, Barty finished the year as number one in the tennis world. The top seed and her opponent, 28-year-old Collins, was her first Grand Slam finalist.

This was the feat in withstanding the pressure of the Grand Slam at home. Andy Murray also struggled with it until he extinguished the Brits’ longing to win Wimbledon in 2013. No Australians had won a men’s race under Mark Edmondson in 1976. Lleyton Hewitt reached the final in 2005.

“Really, really a special moment. Being an Australian and being such a small part of the amazing history of tennis is really amazing,” said Barty, the first domestic final since 1980.

Barty received the trophy from the hand of her great model, Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Australian sport greats like tennis star Rod Laver and Cathy Freeman, the Olympic 400m champion in Sydney in 2000, didn’t want to miss this moment. The first to hug Barty and kiss her forehead was her dear friend Casey Delacqua. Her old doubles partner brought her back into tennis. In 2014 everything became too much for her, she fled to cricket for a short while. She only returned to tennis in 2016 – a right decision, as this victory showed.

Now only the US Open title is missing

Women’s tennis ranks first. Barty cemented that with her third Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon last year. Although she didn’t play her best tennis on this last day. In tournament style, she kept her cool like the enthusiasm of the spectators, many of whom wore T-shirts with her name on them. Barty even beat 1:5 in the second set. She rushed through the tournament without losing a set.

Barty misses the US Open only because of her personal Grand Slam quartet, which coach Craig Teeser questions because of the easy balls. Along with Serena Williams, she is the only active female athlete to have won Grand Slam tournaments on all three different surfaces. Serena Williams, who was not physically fit to compete, and her quest for her 24th title was no problem in Melbourne. Barty attracted attention. “No one deserves it more than that,” said Angelique Kerber, who triumphed in Australia in 2016.