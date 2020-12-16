Netflix is ​​developing the Yu Yu Hakusho live series

Netflix is ​​developing a reality series based on Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yo Yu Hakushu. Of all the action series released in the ’90s, one of the biggest franchises that continues to be a hit with fans is Yo Yu Hakushu. But while other franchises in the same time period have been experiencing a revival of sorts, fans have begun to question whether or not the franchise will receive the same kind of entitlement. According to a new announcement from Netflix Japan, this date will soon come with a brand new live action on the franchise.

Unfortunately, the announcement only states that direct work on the Yoshihiro Togashi franchise is in the works and there are currently not many other details about the new project at this time outside of the fact that it will be released around the world at the same time and will feature Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) As executive producer and Teru Morii as producer.

ROBOT is working alongside Netflix Japan to plan and produce the new Yo Yu Hakushu Live-action series, and the series will be considered a Netflix Original with a simultaneous global release when it is released in the future. Sakamoto indicated how they are working with a team in Japan and abroad for this new series, but fans will likely be watching this series closely because this franchise is one of Shueisha’s most beloved movies from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Yoyo HakushuThe anime also had a short comeback on its 25th anniversary with a set of short OVA specials adapted to moments from Togashi manga that never made it to the original version, but these OVA specials have yet to get an official release outside of Japan. There is a lot of things to do right, and if all works out, this could be one elegant chain.

