Over 1,000 new cases and 41 deaths – but infection rates are slowing across Yorkshire at the latest stats

There were over 1,000 new ones Corona Virus Found across YorkshireAccording to the latest data.

Figures released by the government indicate that 1,102 people have contracted the virus as of today (Tuesday 15 December).

LeedsAnd the Bradford And the Sheffield They were the only three cities to register more than 120 new cases. York has had 27 cases – the lowest number in Yorkshire.

There were also 41 deaths in hospital funds across the region. The NHS Foundation Trust of Leeds Teaching Hospitals recorded the largest number of deaths with 11 recorded.

In the United Kingdom, 18,450 new cases of coronavirus and 506 deaths were recorded.

New cases of coronavirus

1,102 new cases of coronavirus were recorded across Yorkshire in the past 24 hours.

Leeds recorded the largest number of new cases during this period, with 128 cases; Bradford follows with 126, and Sheffield 122.

York has again recorded the lowest number of cases with only 27.

Latest New Covid-19 Cases in Yorkshire:

Leeds – Was 37,906 now 38.034 (+128)

York – 5,918 was now 5,945 (+27)

Hull – Was 11,368 now 11,432 (+64)

Kirklees – Was 20,657 now 20,755 (+98)

Bradford – 31,093 was now 31,219 (+126)

Calderdale – was 8791 now 8839 (+48)

Wakefield – 14,689 was now 14,760 (+71)

Doncaster – 13088 was now 13180 (+92)

Rotherham – Was 12,101 now 12,156 (+55)

Barnsley – Was 11,167 now 11,243 (+76)

East Yorkshire Circle – was 10,737 now 10,840 (+103)

Sheffield – 27,042 was now 27,164 (+122)

North Yorkshire – was 14,562 now 14,654 (+92)

Deaths in Yorkshire

41 deaths from Coronavirus have been recorded in hospitals across Yorkshire, according to the latest information from NHS England.

In England, another 293 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals in England to 44,757.

The ages of the patients ranged between 38 and 98 years. All but eight, between the ages of 59 and 86, had underlying health conditions.

The date of death ranges from October 31 to December 14, 2020.

Their families have been informed.

The total number of corona virus deaths in Yorkshire hospitals:

Airedale NHS Foundation Fund: 176 (+2)

NHS Foundation Fund for Barnsley Hospital: 353 (+5)

CIC City Healthcare Partnership – East Riding Community Hospital: 15

Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 415 (+2)

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: 325 (+1)

Sheffield NHS Foundation Fund for Children: 1

Doncaster and Bassetlow Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 474

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust: 106

University of Hull Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: 417 (+5)

The NHS Health and Social Care Foundation in Sheffield: 3

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 644 (+11)

NHS Foundation Trust for Bradford Area Care: 2

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust Hospitals: 634 (+4)

Rotherham Doncaster and the South Humber NHS Foundation Trust: 8

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Fund: 524 (+2)

Rotherham NHS Foundation Fund: 379 (+3)

NHS Foundation Fund for the Leeds and York Partnership: 4

NHS York Teaching Hospital Fund: 333 (6+)

Latest infection rates

The infection rate has increased in five regions across Yorkshire, according to the most recent data.

The data shows that Doncaster’s rate increased from 191 to 233.2 after 619 new cases were recorded in the seven days through December 4.

York, Barnsley, Sheffield, and Selby have also seen their infection rates rise.

Here is the full list. From left to right it reads: the name of the local authority; Rate of new cases in the seven days through December 11th; Number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days through December 11th; Rate of new cases in the seven days through December 4; Number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days through December 4.