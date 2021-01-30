Netflix: Here’s the new song by Rimini singer-songwriter Luca Urbinati

New song by Luca Urbainati, the young singer-songwriter from Rimini who came out on top for “Le rotonde di Rimini” two years ago. Now it presents us with a new song that draws inspiration from the digital world, and in particular from the most popular broadcast platforms at the moment and from everything that can be derived from it.

Have you heard about “Netflix and Chill“In a first period, this way of saying indicated the possibility of spending an evening in the company of a beloved and it had a completely romantic meaning. With the passage of time, the meaning became more and more extreme and”Netflix and Chill ” They started by referring to a night of exciting entertainment with their partner as the streaming platform’s background stream continued.

This is what he is talking about Netflix, The new song from Luca UrbainatiRimini Yourvoice Records, released on Friday 29 January 2021.

The song, written by Luca Urbinati, has its protagonist a man who is so connected with his past relationship that even when he’s with a new girl under the covers watching a movie, he really watches it, and he doesn’t want to do anything else.

Luca Urbainati announces: “Netflix isn’t just a streaming platform, it’s a lifestyle. Now kids use it to accompany each other on couple’s evenings. Netflix and Chill It is a euphemism that refers more elegantly to sexual activity hidden behind the excuse of watching a movie. “

Personal Biography Luca Urbenati, born in Rimini in 1994, is a singer-songwriter who has been writing and composing his guitar accompaniment for the past 10 years.

On Christmas 2018 the song is graduated ‘Vegan birthday’ Demobilized on Facebook: 250,000 views in a few days.

In June of the following year it is published Rimini Circle, A nice summer phrase that immediately includes a large portion of the city’s population, so much so that after a few days of publication, with around 50,000 views of Rimini on YouTube, he is called to sing at the Molo Street Parade, an event every year that gathers a lot of tourists and not in Rimini Port. At 10 pm, all boats played his song while he sang in the central boat, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance at the event.

Then the song was shown on various occasions, played in chiringuiti, to the audience and finally also on the radio as it entered the ranking among the budding Italians. This made it possible to end the summer with 150,000 plays online.

In 2019 it is published “Marie” , Song translated with about 20 artists from Rimini. It’s an “environmental” song about the plastic problem at sea and the sheer importance of changing habits that might kill the planet.