This rare honor is bestowed upon police officers who have been killed

Police officer Brian Secnick was hit with a fire extinguisher in the storm on the US Capitol and later died. Now his body is placed in the US Congress.

The policeman who was fatally wounded in a storming of the US Congress was placed in the rotunda of the Capitol. Leaders of the Democratic majority in the House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer announced the official honor, Brian Seknick, on Friday. Being on the Capitol is a rare honor usually accorded only to former presidents, parliamentarians, and war heroes.

According to the House, so far only four individuals have been housed in the rotunda below the great dome of the Capitol Building: influential evangelical priest Billy Graham, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, and Capitol Police officers Jacob Chestnat and John Gibson, who was shot dead by a murderer in the Capitol in 1998 .

He was hit by a fire extinguisher

Militants are supporters of the former US president Donald Trump 42-year-old Sicknick was hit on January 6 in the Capitol with a fire extinguisher on his head. The Capitol Police officer returned to his unit office before collapsing. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement that the entire US Congress was saddened and grateful for Sekenik’s achievements and sacrifices. Sicknick helped save lives and defend “The Temple of Our Democracy” during the “violent uprising” at the Capitol.

Shortly after Sicknick’s death, Pelosi raised flags at the half-mast at the Capitol. Hundreds of police officers gathered on Constitution Street in Washington and saluted Sekenik’s coffin.