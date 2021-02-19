Netflix, Free Movie Accesses YouTube for a Limited Time: Now’s the Right Time

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription available, you’ll soon have a chance to see it as well Exclusive content from the well-known YouTube platform. This capability will be available for a limited time.

In particular, also as reported the edge And how can you read about Netflix Official Portal, Reed Hastings Corporation It will make “The Trial of Chicago 7” freely available on YouTube. More precisely, Netflix will publish the content on its own The official international YouTube channel, So it’s likely the English version of the movie.

Anyway, if you are interested, The movie will be available for 48 hours onlyFrom February 19, 2021 through February 20, 2021. According to Director Aaron Sorkin, this free viewing period is designed.Commemoration of the ruling on this historic trialWe remind you that Netflix was released at the end of 2020.

If you want to deepen the film in question, you can do so with our movie Chicago Trial 7 review (Posted on September 30, 2020). Being a Netflix product, it may mark his arrival, albeit for a limited time, on YouTube An interesting opportunity for those who do not have a season ticket To the known statute. Meanwhile, using the player above, you can watch the movie trailer.