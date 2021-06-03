Netflix cancels Legacy Jupiter, any future for Millarworld?

Just a few hours ago, it’s not entirely surprising that newsletter who – which Netflix ha cancelato Jupiter’s Legacy After one season it aired a few weeks ago. We are talking about the super golden series based on the comic of the same name Mark Millar e totally frank (Recover first size from su . file Amazon) who have collected conflicting opinions from critics and audiences, including our own (find our review).

The Legacy of Netflix Cancella Jupiter, Reasons for cancellation

Reasons for cancellation Buyer’s Legacy But at the base it seems that there were some Creative differences between broadcast giant and creator Mark Millar Which would lead to a decision to stop any discussions in Season 2 and cancel the respective actors’ contracts, including, it is said, the actors’ very onerous contracts. Josh Duhamel (Utopia) H Leslie Bibb (Our Lady of Liberty).

However, Mark Millar himself said that he is confident of returning to the series in the near future. Yes, but in what way?

The Legacy of Netflix Cancella Jupiter, The future of franchising and other Millarworld products

The future actually appears to be very mysterious not only for Jupiter’s legacy but in general for Millarworld production. In fact, Netflix and Mark Millar seem to want a change Buyer’s Legacy in a kind of The common universe in which the following projects are introduced in an abbreviated manner from koi Supercrocs Which, although it offers common characters, is completely irrelevant IP in tone and atmosphere ofجو Buyer’s Legacy.

Remember, Super Crooks is an animated series and a live action movie in the making. Is it reasonable to suppose, then, that Jupiter’s legacy could do the reverse path, from live TV series to animated series?

Mark Millar said:

I am very proud of the work done by the team that worked on the legacy of Jupiter. As for the future, we’ll focus on super villains. I’ve always loved crime stories, from Scorsese to Tarantino, and super villains have always been the funny part of superhero stories. The project entirely dedicated to them, exploring what it means to be a villain in a world full of superheroes is truly inspiring. The Legacy of Jupiter is a very rich space in which many of my creations can interact, which is why we decided that the next live-action project would be Supercrooks that I created with Lynell Francis Yu. After changing direction at Millarworld, we’ve reluctantly decided to terminate contracts with the Jupiter’s Legacy cast and thank them for their commitment to the series. I’m sure we’ll come back to talk about these characters.

Buyer’s Legacy, La Siri TV

Buyer’s Legacy It consists of eight episodes and is currently available on Netflix.

Here is the trailer:

The series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Cambouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan. The executive producers are Mark Millar, Frank Kuwait, Lorenzo de Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Stephen S. Dicknett, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim.

Finally, here’s the summary: