Disney will create residential areas, for those who want to experience the magic all year round

Disney will build some residential areas. The first will have 1,900 homes, and Disney promises the same charm as its theme parks.

Disney will merge some Residential Communities. The project will be managed by the same department that deals with it amusement park The basic idea is precisely this: to create residential areas with the same level of immersion and storytelling expected of Disneyland parks or, more specifically, of the company’s resorts and hotels.

Imagine a lively community, with the warmth and charm of a small town but also the beauty of a resort

Helen Buck, CEO of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products, explains in the video introducing the initiative.

For now, Disney has only announced the first site: cotino. It will be built in California, near Rancho Mirage, in the same area – District Coachella Valley – Where Walt Disney himself lived for some time. The complex will include 1,900 residential units, in addition to restaurants, swimming pools, and various shopping and entertainment spaces. There will be at least one artificial lake, equipped with the same technology to make crystal clear water already used in the Disney parks. There will obviously be no hotel for those who want to experience the Disney community for a few days.

Disney will guarantee a portion of the housing units to residents over 55 years of age. Prices for accommodation in the community are unknown, and we do not know when construction work will begin.

Disney, USA Today wrote, will build communities in partnership with outside companies, which will own all — or at least most — of the real estate.

Cotino for example will be developed by DMB . development, a company that has already built several luxury communities in the United States and abroad. These include Silverleaf, Arizona, and Kukuiʻula in Hawaii. This isn’t the first such experience for Disney, which founded Celebration, Florida, in 1990. The experience did not go well.

Needless to say, it won’t be for all budgets. Coachella Valley is one of the most expensive areas in the United States: home prices start at $800,000, but in the case of closed communities, they often start at $1.2 million / $1.5 million.



