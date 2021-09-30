Netflix: All the news for September 2021 in an official video

What awaits us in October on Netflix? The platform itself tells us about it with a convenient video summary of all the news coming in the next month.
Netflix just released its regular monthly feed with all (or nearly) all the news planned, and as always, there’s something to rejoice about, including absolute novelties, great revivals and new seasons from popular series.
Anime fans will be able to enjoy The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, The Promised Neverland Season 2, and One Piece Stampede, while we’ll also see the arrival of the fifth season of Rick and Morty, and the nine seasons of the American version of The Office and The Office. The highly anticipated army of thieves.
Here you will find a complete list:
01/10 maid
01/10 The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed with the Light
01/10 Diana: The Musical
01/10 Nightmare – from the depths of the night
01/10 Franco: The hard truth about the Spanish dictator
01/10 The Promised Neverland Stagione 2
01/10 Seinfeld Seasons 1-9
03/10 Scissor Seven Stagione 3
06/10 The dark side of sports
08/10 Very smart
08/10 my brother my sister
14/10 Another Lives Season 2
10/15 You Season 3
10/20 nocturnal teeth
22/10 Locke & Key Stagione 2
10/22 inside the job
22/10 Dynasty Season 4
22/10 Rick and Morty Season 5
23/10 Office (US) Stagioni 1-9
24/10 One Piece Stampede
29/10 Colin black and white
29/10 Army of Thieves
