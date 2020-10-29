Nebraska to play Georgia Tech in B1G / ACC Challenge
According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Nebraska will be playing Georgia Tech in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge this coming season.
Sources: Nebraska will host Georgia Tech at the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.
John Rothstein (JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
The Huskers played Georgia Tech last season in the Challenge, losing 56-73 in Atlanta, Georgia on December 4, 2019. This season, the Huskers will host the Yellow Jackets in Lincoln. This is the second time the two teams have played with each other in the tournament and only the third ever. Nebraska hosted the last ACC team at the Challenge in 2017 with the Huskers winning 71-62 over Boston College.
The Nebraska-Georgia Tech match wasn’t the only game announced on this Challenge. So far the games will be:
- Minnesota opposite Boston College
- Clemson vs. Maryland
- North West Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin versus Louisville
- Virginia Tech vs. Pennsylvania
- Miami versus Purdue
- Iowa vs North Carolina
- Rutgers Syracuse
- Duke vs Illinois
- Florida Indiana versus
- Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
- Michigan versus North Carolina
- Virginia vs. Michigan State
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.