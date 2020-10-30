Sure, Week 8 Thursday Night Football isn’t the most attractive game we’ve seen this season, but there are still a lot of interesting facts to follow before the November 3 NFL trading deadline.

The Falcons (1-6) have been the season’s garbage blaze, losing two games this season with a 99 percent win, according to ESPN’s likelihood metrics. These consecutive losses came in Week 2 to the Cowboys and Week 3 to the Bears. They became the first team in NFL history to blow 15 points in the fourth quarter multiple times a season.

If they manage not to choke on those games, they’ll even be with the Panthers (3-4), who have been surprisingly fine since McCaffrey lost a high ankle injury in their 2-week loss to the Pirates. Carolina has scored three consecutive victories after losing her running star before losing their last two games to Bears and Saints.

McCaffrey won’t be returning for Thursday’s match, but that might not matter much. The Panthers had already defeated the Falcons 23–16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5 thanks to a strong performance by Teddy Bridgewater (27 of 36 assists, 313 yards and two TDs). Of course, Atlanta was without Julio Jones in that first match but he would be active against the Panthers.

With the Falcons coming out so well from the breakout picture, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them as sellers on a deadline. But for cheetahs, that will likely depend on Thursday’s result. A win would put them at 0.500 with McCaffrey back in the squad for a possible tiebreaker. The loss may make them more inclined to charge some players for future assets.

Sports news tracks updates and headlines live from the Falcons vs Panthers game at Thursday Night Football. Follow below for the full results from NFL Week 8.

More: Watch NFL matches live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The result of the Falcons vs Panthers match

Q 1 Q 2 Q3 Q 4 sum Hawks 6 10 – 16 Leopards 7 7 – 14

Live updates between falcons and leopards, and “Thursday Night Football” highlights

10:03 PM – We are back. Bridgewater leads the Carolina to start the second half.

9:47 pm – Half: Falcons 16, Panthers 14. Kuo scores a 36-yard field goal as time runs out to give Atlanta the lead in the locker room direction.

9:41 PM – Two minutes warning: Falcons hold 2nd place and 10th on the 30-yard Panther streak.

9:37 PM – Turning on DOWNS. Carolina can’t turn fourth and first and Atlanta takes charge at the 35-yard streak with a 3:55 left in the half.

9:27 PM – TOUCHDOWN, FALCONS. Ryan tricks Carolina’s defense with a rare scramble on 13 yards from TD. The Panther advance was cut to 14-13 with 8:02 remaining in half.

9:11 pm – TOUCHDOWN, PANTHERS. Carolina dabbles with flashes of fleas and Bridgewater hurls them deeply into Samuel in the 29-yard TD race. The Panthers led 14-6 with 12:40 left in the first half.

9:08 p.m. – Intercept, leopards. Matt Ryan was cast by Donty Jackson in the first play of the Atlanta Next Engine. Carolina takes charge of the 40-yard line in Atlanta.

9:03 pm – end of 1Q: Panthers 7, Falcons 6. Bridgewater was fired in third to the end of the quarter. Fourth and 21st in midfield, Carolina is likely to start at the start of the second quarter.

8:56 PM – Field target, Al Suqur. Another powerful drive for Atlanta, but a third-place Sack forces another field goal, that’s from 37 yards to make it 7-6 in favor of Carolina with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

Julio Jones still cooking: Four catches for 85 yards.

8:50 p.m. – timeout, Falcons. Atlanta uses the second time-out to avoid delaying the match penalty. 3rd and 10, 4:44 left in the first quarter.

8:41 PM – TOUCHDOWN, PANTHERS. Curtis Samuel holds the center up from 12 yards TD and leads CArolina 7-3 with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

8:28 pm – Field target, Al Suqur. Todd Gurley came within inches of the streak to finish third in the standings, and Atlanta settled with a field goal from 20 yards from Yonghui Ku to lead 3-0 with 11:14 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons managed to engage Julio Jones early on, hunting twice for 52 yards in the opening drive.

8:23 PM – They were alive – they were on live broadcasts! Matt Ryan leads the Falcons to capture the inaugural ball.

(Updates will begin at 8:20 PM ET.)

The start of “Thursday Football Night”

History: Thursday 29 October

Thursday 29 October Starting time: 8:20 PM ET

All Thursday night matches will begin throughout the 2020 NFL season at 8:20 PM ET, now with more TV options thanks to Fox’s addition to broadcast in Week 8.

Schedule NFL Week 8

Here is the full schedule for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Thursday 29 October

Game Time (Eastern Time) TV channel Hawks in leopards 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, November 1

Game Time (Eastern Time) TV channel Vikings in the Packers 1 m Fox fuboTV Rams in dolphins 1 m Fox fuboTV Raiders in Brown 1 m Fox fuboTV Steelers at Ravens 1 m CBS, fuboTV Titans in Bengals 1 m CBS, fuboTV Planes in heads 1 m CBS, fuboTV Ponies in black 1 m CBS, fuboTV The Patriots at Bells 1 m CBS, fuboTV Chargers in Bronco 4:05 PM CBS, fuboTV Saints in the Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox fuboTV 49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox fuboTV Cowboys in Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, November 2