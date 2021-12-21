Australia rules out new lockdowns despite omicron – Noticieros Televisa

Government Australia Rule out new restrictions despite resurgence of issues COVID-19 and concerns about omicron variable, which has been discovered in the oceanic country since the end of November.

“We have to keep calibrating how we deal with this virus and how we deal with (alternative) omicron. But we are not going back to confinement.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the media.

Chief select it It is necessary to move beyond the stage of the “heavy hand” and the “orientation towards a culture of responsibility” to coexist with the virus.

Australia, which has vaccinated more than 90 per cent of its target population with the full schedule, began gradually reopening abroad in November by allowing its citizens to travel abroad, who had been barred from leaving the country since March 2020, and enter the permanent vaccination. population.

Since last week, it has also opened the door to incoming international students, an important niche for Australian universities, and qualified foreign workers, with the aim of alleviating labor shortages in the agricultural sector.

The authorities are also seeking to speed up the administration of booster doses to combat the Omicron variant, after confirming the first local infections linked to this strain at the beginning of the month.

Thanks to the drastic measures implemented – such as Melbourne’s six bookings, which accumulated for 262 days in clerical isolation – Australia has managed to maintain low numbers of infected (more than 251,000) and deaths (2,134) compared to other countries.

The peripheral country, which passed the worst wave of the epidemic in October, recorded an outbreak of infection in recent days, this Tuesday more than 3,000 new infections were announced in New South Wales and more than 1,200 in Victoria, although the situation in hospitals remains under control. .

