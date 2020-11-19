When Michigan Republicans refused to endorse the votes, it was not normal

Republican leader of the Michigan Senate He said The legislature will not nominate its electors. But if that happens, and the governor names a rival electoral list, it will be up to Congress to decide which to accept. Several election lawyers said last week that federal law would favor the list appointed by the governor, including if Congress hits a dead end. In theory, Congress could also eliminate Michigan’s electoral vote altogether.

If Congress does so, or if it chooses the republican list against the will of the state’s electors, the country will be in a constitutional crisis zone. But it still won’t change the election result, because no single swing state can erase Mr. Biden’s victory. Multiple countries will have to turn for this to happen.

In the most chaotic scenario possible, Professor Levinson said, “My mom and dad come, the Congress, and they say this is the one who gets the dessert, and this is the one who goes to bed without dinner.” “The point, of course, is that in any case, Joe Biden is still president on January 20.”

What does this mean for the American system?

Regardless of the outcome, the fact that the Trump campaign and other Republicans have succeeded in pumping a lot of chaos into what should be a formality shows the extent of the potential disruption to the systems supporting the democratic process.

What is happening is, in many respects, uncharted territory. Michigan election law clearly states what happens if the county vote counting board fails to certify the election results: The state’s vote counting board takes responsibility. But he doesn’t say what would happen if the government’s vote counting body also faltered.

“This is where the wheels go,” said Professor Levinson. “It is not surprising to me that they do not say, ‘And if everything collapses,’ because they act on the assumption that people will act in good faith.”

In other words: the system was not designed for this purpose.

One of the lessons from the Trump era is that much of American democracy is not based on laws but on norms, which have continued by mutual consent. The episode in Michigan is an example of what can happen when approval stops being popular.

