Myanmar adopts martial law – Min Aung Hlaing makes the first statement

MyanmarSpreadMartial lawIn many large cities including citiesMandalay CityYangon Taunggyi City and Tachilek City by preventing people from participating inProtestOr gathering of more than 5 people and taking actioncurfewThis prevents you from leaving the residence from 8:00 PM until 4:00 PM local time.

This announcement came after tens of thousands demonstrated in several cities.Nationwide for the third day againstThumping baseAnd arrestAung San Suu Kyi The statement said that the de facto leader of the civilian government on February 1 said that this declaration of martial law stemmed from the individuals’ acts of concern that may threaten public safety. The application of law and peace in society

Police also upgrade crowd control measures withSpraying waterThe protests dispersed in Nay Pyi Taw for the first time today. And 2 people were injured, causing a lotFears that the army will use violent force to disperse protesters, as happened in 1988 and 2007

Another senior general Main Aung Healing The leaders of the coup in Myanmar make a public statement on television tonight for the first time after the takeover of power with talk of election corruption, the Election Commission did not check the voting list. Vaccinating people, reviving businesses, inviting foreign investors to invest in Myanmar, and promising to open religious sites, open schools, create jobs and new elections. Passing power to the party that won the election

Story from Nation TV | Photo courtesy of Reuters