My Little Pony, the official movie of the series arrives on Netflix

My Little Mehri, The animated movie from the popular franchise, is coming to Netflix. Paramount Pictures plans to release the movie in theaters, slated for release on September 24, 2021, but Hasbro Entertainment One, which has already produced the film, has sold the rights to Netflix while retaining distribution to China. The movie is expected to hit Netflix by the end of the year.

Netflix is ​​pushing hard toward content for the whole family, and especially for young children, in an effort to take on the rich offering of Disney Plus. Platform “N” has gained the big red in recent months: “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run”, “Over the Moon”, “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure” and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. Many others will be confirmed in the coming days, in line with the “one movie a day” policy, as expected with the impressive promotional video telling Netflix’s 2021. Among the most awaited is “Don’t Look For” with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio And Paolo Sorrentino’s film, It Was God’s Hand.

In the wake of theaters shutdown due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount Pictures has sold many of its titles to streaming platforms. Among them are: “Coming 2 America” ​​by Eddie Murphy, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” by Aaron Sorkin, and “Without Regrets” by Stefano Solima with Michael B. Jordan. Even Disney had to introduce its products to Disney +: “Mulan”, “Soul”, “Onward”. Instead, Warner Bros. has transferred its productions to HBO Max (see the latest issue of Wonder Woman 1984). The production war between the various broadcast platforms has just begun. The epidemic has forced everyone to permanently adapt to the new paradigm of film and television.