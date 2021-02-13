Brexit: Boris Johnson doesn’t understand the damage he’s done to himself

SPIEGEL: Sir Evan, Brexit has happened and there have been no disasters to report. Is he finally calm now?

Rogers: To think that would be naive. History has an annoying habit of moving forward. It did not stop in 1973 when we joined the European Community, it did not stop in 1992 with the Maastricht Treaty. Sooner or later British politicians will remember that many of our best friends are in the European Union. Will that happen in the next twenty years? Probably not. On the other hand: Who would have expected 30 years ago that a conservative government would one day lead us out of the European Union?