Must see! The OPPO Find X3 Pro short film clip reveals all the major features in a stunning sci-fi format.

The OPPO Find X3 series will be officially launched on March 11th, and the latest specifications have been released for all three models, OPPO Find X3 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Lite.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Starting with the top model first, OPPO FInd X3 Pro comes with full specifications, uses a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, QHD + (3216 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10 +, has a fingerprint sensor under the screen and is protected with glass Gorilla 5

As for the processor, of course, using the Snapdragon 888, it has a capacity of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM and a battery with a capacity of 4500mAh, and supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging system as usual.

OPPO Find X3 Pro comes with four cameras, divided into two 50-megapixel cameras, an f / 1.8 main camera with OIS and PDAF and an ultra-wide-angle camera that can be used as a macro lens with f / 2.2 aperture. 5x and digital up to 20x.

A summary of the specifications of OPPO Find X3 Pro

6.7-inch AMOLED screen, QHD + resolution

120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 888 processor

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

4,500 mAh battery

Supports 65W SuperVOCC 2.0 fast charging

4 rear cameras 50MP primary camera, Sony IMX766 f / 1.8 sensor, OIS, PDAF 50MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle camera 13MP Periscope Tele Camera f / 2.4 5MP MicroLens f / 3.0 camera

The front camera is 32 MP f / 2.4

IP68 waterproof standard

The size of the body is 163.4 x 74 x 8.3 mm.

Weight is 193 grams

Available in three colors, black, silver and blue.

OPPO Find X3 Neo

Next up is OPPo Find X3 Neo, as this model is similar to bringing OPPO Reno5 Pro + to change the name and make some adjustments. It has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen, FHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and supports HDR10 + and Gorilla Glass 5 as well.

The internal specs use Snapdragon 865 with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 4,500mAh battery, and a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger as well.

The rear camera of OPPO Find X3 Neo will come in 4 as well, the main camera uses the same Sony IMX766 as the Find X3 Pro + 16MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + Tele 13MP + 2MP f / 2.4 macro camera.

A summary of the specifications of OPPO Find X3 Neo

6.5 inch AMOLED screen, FHD + resolution

90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 865 processor

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

4,500 mAh battery

Supports 65W SuperVOCC 2.0 fast charging

4 rear cameras 50MP primary camera, Sony IMX766 f / 1.7 sensor 16MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle camera 13MP f / 2.4 remote camera 2 MP f / 3.0 macro camera

The front camera is 32 MP f / 2.4

IPX4 waterproof standard

Body size is 159.3 x 74 x 7.99 mm

Weight: 184g

Available in two colors, black, silver.

OPPO Find X3 Lite

And ending in the smaller version, this model resembles raising OPPO Reno5 to set the new specifications, using a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, FHD + 90Hz refresh rate, and using a Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

4300 mAh battery supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, the rear camera has 4 divided into the main camera, 64 megapixel resolution + 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera + 2 megapixel macro camera + 2 megapixel depth camera.

A summary of the specifications of OPPO Find X3 Pro

6.44 inch AMOLED screen, FHD + resolution

90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, Gorilla Glass 3+

Snapdragon 765G processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

4300 mAh battery

Supports 65W SuperVOCC 2.0 fast charging

4 rear cameras The main camera is 64 megapixel f / 1.79 8MP f / 2.25 wide angle camera 2 MP f / 2.4 macro camera 2 MP f / 2.4 depth camera

The front camera is 32 MP f / 2.4

IP52 waterproof standard

Body size is 159.3 x 74 x 7.9 mm.

Weight: 180g.

Available in three colors, black, silver, and blue.

Origin: WinFutureAnd the Sparrowsnews