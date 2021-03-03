Belinda Bencic entrance fee only

# 6 (WTA 12) numbered Belinda Bencic must be modest in Qatar with prize money being $ 6,650 – she can also look forward to a high starting fee.

After traveling through eight time zones from Adelaide to Doha, there wasn’t much for the sport to do: Pinchic dominated. The Swiss was never ahead during the 68-minute match. Ten minutes later it was 0: 3.

One small chance opened up in the last stage of the first set, when Bencic cut from 2: 5 to 4: 5 and had two options to equalize 5: 5 in his serve. But Madison Keys didn’t allow herself to be bowed by victory – though her preparation didn’t go according to plan either.

In January, American tests tested positive for the Coronavirus. Therefore, she had to surrender all the championships in Australia. Keys played her first single this season against Penicic. Already in 2020 it can only compete in five tournaments. Keys owes their world ranking (19th place) primarily to the revised calculation method and good results in 2019 (championship wins in Charleston and Cincinnati), which have not yet been removed from the rating.