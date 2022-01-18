Mühlingen: room for growth: Mühlingen municipal council paves the way for new building areas

At the last council meeting, the municipal council unanimously passed a legislative decision on the development plans for Kreuzacker in the district of Mühlingen and Grundäcker in the district of Gallmannsweil.

Mullingen Builder builds pool and wall without permission – now it’s up to the Building Law Office to decide

You may also be interested in



Mayor Thorsten Scigliano introduced the changes that became necessary during the hearing of representatives of public interests. It was publicly displayed and recognized by the Board.

Planning for Mainwangen shrinks from 3.5 to 1.2 hectares

In the case of the Mainwanger construction area, the 3.5 hectares of land entered the race with areas that were off the land use plan. The end result is the expansion of the construction area “Of der Hohe” which has been reduced to 1.2 hectares with planned development costs of around €1 million.

There are also plans to build in the Crozacker district of Mullingen. This is also a building area that has been developed in an accelerated process in accordance with Section 13b of the Building Code. Here it is expressly stated in the building regulations that due to the location of the hills, wild waters can flow from the outer areas.

Property owners should maintain the earthen walls themselves to protect against flooding

Therefore, a mound of land must be created to be maintained by the respective property owners. As in the latest developed areas, in buildings containing more than five housing units, half of the parking required for each housing unit will be provided in an underground car park.

See also President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her 95th birthday - AZERTAG Hohenfels Children can be happy: the municipality invests in new playground equipment

You may also be interested in



Construction must also continue at Gallmannsweil. The Gassenäcker IV development area is now fully developed and the municipality has no other construction sites, not even for local residents or citizens of the municipality wishing to build.

17 pcs for Glmanswil

In Gallmannsweil itself, there are only three vacant plots of land, which are privately owned and serve as a reserve for our private projects. The municipality presented the need to the public authorities and has now been able to advance in an area with 17 construction sites planned for the construction of homes for one person and two families.

The planned area is currently still used as farmland, and there is also an old raised reservoir that is no longer in use, which will be demolished as part of the development of the area. The council unanimously approved the decision to be able to offer more construction sites in the Grundäcker building area in Gallmannsweiler.