John Watson Thunders: ‘Netflix Made Heroes They Shouldn’t Be’

In recent years, the Netflix series “Drive To Survive” has highlighted many aspects of Formula 1 off the track. After a perfectly adequate start, the docu-fiction, at least for the writer, focused more on the show than on the exact story of events that actually happened, which were imagined beyond belief and created tension where it wasn’t necessary. A large part of the Formula 1 lineup is from the same team, this fantasy has been criticized by many drivers, world champion Max Verstappen has refused even to participate in next season, and there are those who do not cut trips, such as former McLaren and today’s commentator John Watson.

“There were consequences for accessing Netflix and Drive To Survive — Watson said Racing News 365. The FIA ​​and some of their officers became part of that show, but they didn’t exist to be there, they just have to judge, they don’t have to be known to the general public by what they’re doing or showing or anything else. They should be behind the scenes, they shouldn’t get recognition, and that’s not why they’re in this position, it’s not their job.”

Watson also talks about how Formula 1 race director Michael Massey handled the latter part of the season: “Can teams rely on his judgment? Is he flawless or will he be questioned? When he makes a decision is it going to be challenged over the radio? For example, they will be told, “Did you make the right call?” or “Well, that’s why I made the call.” Wrong, which is not true! As if two managers from each team were in constant contact with the referee of a football match during the match. It makes no sense and mocks the authority of those people who have been chosen to referee the 90 minutes of the match or the Grand Prix.”