Struve at the Australian Open – FFH.de

Davis Cup player Jan-Lennard Struff was eliminated from the Australian Open in the first round.

The 31-year-old professional tennis player from Warstein apparently lost 4:6, 3:6, 2:6 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. World number 52. Accepting the next opening defeat in the first Grand Slam of the season. Struve has not won a singles match in Melbourne since 2018.

World No. 57. Van de Zandschulp caught his eye at the US Open last September. As a qualifier, he reached the quarter-finals in New York and was the only player to win a group against Russian Championship winner Daniil Medvedev.

More from Kohlschreiber

On the other hand, Philipp Kohlschreiber won around the same time against Italian Marco Cecchinato 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 (7:0) and improved the German men’s balance further as he entered the second round. The 38-year-old from Augsburg will now meet 15th-placed Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut or Stefano Trafaglia of Italy on Thursday.

Of the German men, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Kupfer, Yannick Hanfmann and Oscar Otti have already won their opening games on Monday.