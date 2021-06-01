Mr. Oliver Heald visits Letchworth smart technology company

Russell Harding, Corporate Director with Sir Oliver Heald and Paul Rose, Company Director

Written by Sir Oliver Heald

Icon Connect, a provider of smart home technology for luxury yachts, luxury homes and commercial entities to the international stage, recently welcomed the distinguished local Member of Parliament, Sir Oliver Held QC, to its headquarters in Letchworth, Hertfordshire.

“It was an unprecedented time for the company as it has been for many companies, but the spread of Brexit added another layer of complexity that could not be planned,” Paul Rose, director, told Sir Oliver.

However, over the past year we have been able to continue working, both nationally and internationally. About 75% of our revenue comes from the European Union and we have contracts that must be honored.

We are optimistic about the future and found that Brexit did not stop us from winning new projects.

The company has been operating in European shipyards for more than 20 years and has an excellent reputation for quality and innovation.

“The Government Holidays program has been so beneficial to our ongoing business that we are grateful to us for your interest and support for our business.

“We have projects going on all over the world, particularly in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, as well as in the UK. We have asked for a lot of commitment from our people, and they did.”

Sir Oliver was able to see some Icon Connect technologies that were just checked and tested by customers before they were packaged and shipped to Italy.

Sir Oliver said: “It was great to see the latest technology and innovations in these entertainment systems, built in Letchworth and featuring luxury venues in this country and around the world.