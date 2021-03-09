Moto G10 Power: The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will be launched in India today, get these features – the power of the Motorola Moto G10 and Moto G30 to launch in India today

Highlights: Motorola will launch two phones today

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30

The launch of the phone at 12 noon today

New Delhi: Motorola has two new smartphones in India today Moto G10 Power And the Moto G30 About to launch. The company will launch both smartphones at 12:00 pm today. The microsite for both devices was created directly on Flipkart. The Moto G30 was launched by the company in Europe a few days ago. So almost all of the features of this phone came to the fore. The Moto G10 Power is said to be an upgraded version of the Moto G10 that was launched a few days ago.

Features in the Moto G10 Power

The Moto G10 will be a budget smartphone from the company. According to Microsite, streamed live on Flipkart, the phone will come with a 6000 mAh battery. For photography, this phone has a 48MP quad camera setup. The special feature of the phone is that it comes with ThinkShield built in. It will provide advanced security. In OS this phone is running on Android 11 OS. A rear fingerprint sensor is provided. The phone also has a water drop notch.

Features in the Moto G30

The Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch HD Plus screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. This screen comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. With up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. For photography, the phone comes with four rear cameras with LED flash. It has a 64MP AI main camera. It contains a 5000 mAh battery to power the phone. Fast charging support is provided.

