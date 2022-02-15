Morocco and Finland cooperate to strengthen their energy sectors

This agreement aims to establish a legal framework for the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the energy field between Morocco and Finland

governments Morocco, West, sunset s Finland signed a memorandum of understanding (Memorandum of Understanding) to strengthen Bilateral cooperation in the field of energy; across the Moroccan Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Based on Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

The objective of this agreement is to create a The legal framework In order, among other things, to share experiences and knowledge in energy sector between Morocco and Finland; As well as developing projects of common interest and promoting Finnish investment in Morocco in this field.

The creators are the Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, Mika Tabani Lentella; and minister energy transmission and sustainable development of Morocco, Laila Benali.

According to the memorandum, the two parties will work together to implement cooperative actions in the renewable energy sectors. Clean technologies, energy efficiency and demand management.

Similarly, the collaboration will also cover the areas of research and development and resilient power systems; Solution storage and integration, as well hydrogen and Power-to-X.

In addition, the two ministries will accelerate the establishment of alliances between organizations and companies from both countries. To implement joint projects in the areas of innovation, research and development.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in HelsinkiMuhammad Ashjlo and the Finnish ambassador in Rabat, Pekka Hevonen.

