La Jornada – Switzerland stops financial support for the media at the polls

Geneva. Swiss voters yesterday rejected a government plan to pump more than 150 million francs (about $163 million) into print and broadcast media each year. The public broadcaster SRF reported that about 56 percent of voters rejected the measure.

Critics believe that the infusion of cash would waste taxpayer money, benefit major newspaper chains and media tycoons, and harm the independence of the press by making the media more dependent on state donations, and thus less likely to criticize government officials.

Meanwhile, proponents of the monetization countered that journalism, especially in local areas not served by large media groups, should be considered a public service, as in the case of many public radio and television stations in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe. “Media groups are struggling to survive. The Swiss Green Party, which supported the measure, said before the vote that advertising revenue from print press has not stopped falling or is being swallowed up by giants like Facebook and Google, and subscriptions are not enough.

Human rights advocates say more than 70 newspapers have disappeared since 2003 and ad revenue for all publications fell 42% between 2016 and 2020 in Switzerland.

According to critics, together, large print media groups generated more than $300 million in profits in 2020, even during the coronavirus crisis. Other countries in Europe subsidize newspapers with discounts on postage rates and tax breaks.

Yesterday the Swiss also agreed to ban tobacco advertising in websites accessible to children and teenagers (radio, television, press, posters, internet, cinema and during demonstrations).