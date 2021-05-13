Montaigne, representing Australia, will not actually participate in Eurovision 2021

Since Australia began participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, she has never missed her annual date with the Eurovans Europeans … until the Covid-19 pandemic enters the two continents. Montagne will not travel to Rotterdam due to international travel restrictions.

This is what the Australian delegation confirmed on April 20 of the isolation of the followers of Eurovision 2021, who will have to accept the vision of the “backup” that the Australians sent to Rotterdam to broadcast during the festival.

Montaigne, Australia’s representative at Eurovision 2021 SBS

Followers of Eurovision 2021 accused Australian public television SBS (Private Broadcasting Service), which was last responsible for deciding that Montaigne did not travel to Europe. The candidate was “very sad” for not being able to physically participate in Eurovision.

But he asked for calm: “SBS is innocent, please, nobody blames … only this stupid virus.” At the same time, he confirmed that he will not be eligible to participate in the festival again next year: “I don’t need to go to Eurovision again next year. I need to do other things.”

Australia’s absence in Rotterdam has caused unusual images to emerge so far, as no journalist covered the Australian delegation’s press conference after the first rehearsal. “I appreciate the support everyone is showing me here, but I also promise you that I have no idea how many journalists are in the press room. I thought it was full. I’m sure there is a reason people are not there. Physically. Physically, Montaigne wrote on Twitter,” No I think we should assume things. “