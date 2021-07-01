Modena, Ares provides vehicles dedicated to the billionaire – economy buildings

I am delighted to unite with my old friend Danny Bahar and forge a close partnership between Ares and Billionaire Life. Our two companies share the same vision of style and innovation and tend to the same standards of excellence, Briatore says. Ares Defenders are fully customized to fit our brands, Billionaire, Twiga, Crazy Pizza and Cipriani Monte Carlo, and will bring new vibes to all our facilities in Europe and the Middle East, as well as another possibility for the exclusive service we offer our customers.







For years, Lapressa.it has been providing free and independent information to its readers without any kind of public contribution. Private advertising covers part of the costs, but it is not enough. That is why we ask those who read us every day, and who follow us, to make to us, if they think, a contribution based on their means. Even a small support, multiplied by the tens of thousands of Modenese and Emilia-Romagna who read us every day, is essential.