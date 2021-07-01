Modena, Ares provides vehicles dedicated to the billionaire – economy buildings

All Land Rover Defender Cabriolets will have a custom design and build for each of the brands
Today Billionaire Life is one of the main companies active in organizing fine dining, exclusive entertainment experiences and a luxury lifestyle. Founded in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, in 1998 by famed Formula One director Flavio Briatore, Billionaire Life has quickly established a position of absolute importance in the world of entertainment and hospitality, both in the world’s most famous capitals and in the most prestigious capitals. Holiday and leisure locations in Europe, UK, Middle East and Africa.
On the occasion of the partnership with ARES, Billionaire Clubs in Porto Cervo, Dubai and Riyadh, Pizza Crazy in Porto Cervo, Monte Carlo, Wegas in Monte Carlo, Forte dei Marmi and Cipriani Monte Carlo will take delivery of an ARES Land Rover Defender Spec 1.2 Cabriolet, tailored to each brand’s look and feel. .
Born as a second interpretation of the popular English 4X4, now a timeless classic, the Land Rover Defender Spec 1.2 Cabriolet will be able to count on an unprecedented level of customization, adorned with handcrafted, bespoke detailing. Each Defender will have livery and style incorporating trims, colors and finishes at one of the Billionaire Life Collection’s exclusive lifestyle locations, and will be available to guests and VIP customers to provide a personalized and engaging transportation service.
I am delighted to unite with my old friend Danny Bahar and forge a close partnership between Ares and Billionaire Life. Our two companies share the same vision of style and innovation and tend to the same standards of excellence, Briatore says. Ares Defenders are fully customized to fit our brands, Billionaire, Twiga, Crazy Pizza and Cipriani Monte Carlo, and will bring new vibes to all our facilities in Europe and the Middle East, as well as another possibility for the exclusive service we offer our customers.
