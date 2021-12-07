Military trucks rushing towards the demonstrators .. Is the shame of “100 years in prison” real?

◀ Anchor ▶

After the military coup in February, the bloodshed continued in Myanmar.

This time, a military truck slashed toward protesters downtown, killing five people.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who opposes the military, was sentenced to four years in prison on sedition and other charges.

“Return the power of the people to the people!”

Demonstrators march with placards reading “Freedom from Fear”.

After a while, they get scared and start running away.

A military truck rushes toward fleeing protesters at high speed.

Just hit people and sour.

At least five people were killed at the scene.

The truck is owned by Myanmar security forces, and soldiers in the truck are said to have opened fire on unarmed protesters.

Myanmar’s military said 11 people were arrested at the scene.

And social media circulated the video of the vehicle rushing, igniting the will of the exhausted citizens of the long bloody rule of the army.

In Yangon, angry citizens protested the military dictatorship by hammering iron tools all night long.

[최진배/ 미얀마 투데이 대표]“(The military) was in uniform or shooting in public and arresting people and being a little careful about these things…Since I came across this video[the car rushes]it’s more like yesterday all over Yangon. Like we did in May or April , we hammered with iron … “

Meanwhile, a Myanmar court has sentenced State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, on charges of sedition and violating COVID-19 quarantine measures.

The analysis indicates that if all ten counts of infamous torture are found guilty, a prison sentence of more than 100 years could be possible.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have criticized the army’s behavior and court decisions and have expressed concern about the stifling of freedom in Myanmar.

