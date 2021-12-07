Android 12 update released for latest Samsung phones

Samsung was the first to release the Android 12 firmware (One UI 4) for the Galaxy S21 series, many of which have already been able to be upgraded in Hungary. Now two more phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have joined the line, but that’s not over yet, the newer phones could get the new system before the end of the year.

a Sammobile According to his report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android 12 update in South Korea, released Galaxy Z Flip 3 In the case of Serbia, it was reported that some had already acquired the new system. The manufacturer is not likely to delay much and an update for these devices will be available in more regions soon.

One UI 4 brings a number of improvements to bendable mobile phones, including support for Android 12 color palettes, new tools, and a lot of additional features.

According to a previously leaked draft, Galaxy S20 series, a Galaxy Note 20 seriesSo is the previous generation Z fold 2 And Z Flip 5G. That’s a total of 12 devices this year, which isn’t bad at all, given that Google only recently released the latest version of Android.

In January, upgrades will continue at Samsung, with the launch of flexible first-generation models (Galaxy Fold 5G And Galaxy Z Flip), a Galaxy Note 10 Mobilelock, az S10 . series, az S20 FEAnd A45 5G And that A52s 5G.

Updates to tablets and other mid-range models could begin in February.

via

follow you too NapiDroid.huFor the latest Android news!