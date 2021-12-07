The podium and two fears for Miller in his “veil” at SBK in Australia

While most grill MotoGP Take a vacation and rest from the recently concluded season, the official Ducati Team rider, Jack MillerHe returned the suit this weekend for the final round of Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) in a circle bending, How do wild card.

The goal was to have fun and run again in front of the local fans after not being able to do so in their home country since October 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ducati gave him permission to compete in the ASBK and supplied him with a pair of Panigale V4Rs.

From the first practice session, it was clear that Miller was one of the best drivers and had a chance to win. However, the decline in practice slowed the Australian’s performance. The No. 43 He lost the front end and fell to the ground without serious consequences.

Jack Miller, Ducati Corse

In qualifying on Saturday, Miller fell 0.721 seconds off the lead. Your Brand Partner Wayne Maxwell Obviously, he was faster and left him second on the grid. The 39-year-old entered both races as the favorite and won both, thus also earning the 2021 ASBK title.

Scare in the first race

In the first set, Miller got a big bang. In their podium fight, Miller ran with Yamaha rider Aiden Waigner and fell. The two circled around the pebbles several times and avoided the monkey’s airbag from greater evils. In the second race, the MotoGP rider was able to start with the reserve bike and, after a poor start, finished third.

“I had so much fun,” he commented. Miller About his experience at ASBK. “Well, in the first race it wasn’t fun when I fell. But I was able to fight back. Luckily we had a spare bike.”

With a better start, Miller could have gotten more than third place. “I don’t like the standard starting control and I think I can do it better myself,” he said. Referring to ASBK’s competitiveness, these were his words: “The level is very high. There is no doubt that Wayne is a great driver.”

ASBK 2021 Qualifier Results at The Bend:

Wayne Maxwell (Ducati). Jack Miller (Ducati) Daniel Falzone (Yamaha)

Results of the first ASBK 2021 race at The Bend:

Wayne Maxwell (Ducati) Glenn Allerton (BMW) Koo Hallyday (Yamaha)

Race 2 results at The Bend of the ASBK 2021:

Wayne Maxwell (Ducati) Glenn Allerton (BMW) Jack Miller (Ducati)