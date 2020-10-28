Miles Taylor, former homeland security official, reveals he is ‘anonymous’

“I have decided to post this anonymously because this discussion is not about me,” wrote Mr. Taylor. “Removing my identity from the equation deprives him of an opportunity to distract. What will he do when there is no one attacking him, just an idea?”

In his Wednesday statement, Mr. Taylor acknowledged that “some people consider it doubtful that such serious charges will be imposed against an incumbent president under the guise of anonymity.” But he said his decision was justified.

Taylor wrote, “issuing my criticisms without attribution compelled the president to respond to them directly based on their merits or not responding to them at all, rather than causing them to be distracted by simple insults and insults.” I wanted to pay attention to the same arguments. At that time I asked him, “What will he do when no one is attacking him, just an idea?” We got the answer. Became mixed. Ideas were standing on her feet. “

“We are taking seriously our obligations to protect sources,” said Daniel Rhodes-Ha, a spokeswoman for the Times.

She added, “Many important stories in sensitive areas such as politics, national security and business cannot be covered if our journalists violate this trust. However, in this case, the author personally waived our consent to keep his anonymity. We can confirm that he is the author of Anonymous’s editorial.” We are not planning to comment further. “

The book’s publisher, Sean Desmond of Twelve Books, said in a statement that the company is proud of the book, which he said, “Every day seems more and more insightful.”

He added, “Miles Taylor has been a wonderful publishing partner and we support him and the real political courage required to tell his story.”