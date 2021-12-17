The first step to the ancient power? Rafael Nadal’s return to sports

ABU DHABI (DPA) – “He’s back!” In a petition letter, the organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships announced the news that tennis fans around the world have been waiting with so much anticipation.

Rafael Nadal returns to the tournament in Abu Dhabi after the 35-year-old Mallorca had to stop for more than four months due to a complex foot injury. Nadal was last on the court at the beginning of August at the ATP tournament in Washington, after the loss to South African Lloyd Harris, prematurely ended his season – the pain in his left foot was excruciating.

