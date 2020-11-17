Mexico vs Japan: Live Internet Stream, friendly updates (0-0) | 11/17/2020

The game begins

Hajime Moriyasu has managed 27 games with Japan, with 17 wins, 5 draws and five defeats, so will he reach his sixth defeat?

Schmidt; Tomiyasu, Sakai, Yoshida, Nayakama; Endo, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kamada; Ito, Suzuki

As for injuries and injuries, Tata made six adjustments to this match, most notably Ochoa in goal, Sanchez in the side, and Orogo in the middle to form dumbbells with Moreno, Pineda and Romo in the midfield, while Pizarro will be the man to replace. Corona

Ochoa. Sanchez, Araujo, Moreno, Gallardo; Pineda, Romo and Rodriguez; Pesaro, Jimenez, Lozano.

In the event that he scored a double against Japan, Raul Jimenez would equal 28 goals in ninth place to Luis Garcia and Andres Guardado, indicating that the Betis player will not be present for this match because he has already returned to his club.

If Mexico defeated Japan this afternoon, Martineau would score 19 victories with the national team and Miguel Herrera would equal the number of victories in the eleventh historic center.

The Mexican director of communications reported that defender Cesar Montes will return to Mexico to recover from a pain in the right thigh, which will not allow him to play this afternoon’s match against Japan in Austria.

For the Japan coach, Mexico is a competition in the hierarchy. He stated in a press conference that Tri “plays regularly in the World Cup and has one of the strongest teams in the world. Playing with them will give us the best picture of where we are in terms of our strength and international standing.”

Never miss any match details with live updates and comments from VAVEL.

In the five matches counted since 1996, Mexico has the advantage of four wins and one defeat, highlighting the victories in the Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2013.

Gonda; Ueda, Yoshida, Itakura; Moruya, Shibasaki, Hashimoto, Nagatomo; Miyoshi, Kobo, Minamino

Gonzalez. Rodriguez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Cordova; Corona, Jimenez, Luzano.

The Mexico vs Japan match will be played at UPC-Arena in Austria. The start of the match has been set at 3 PM ET.