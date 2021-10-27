HSV: Lower the comment! Suhonen and Kilo play for Finland

First, it turns out differently and secondly than you think. In fact, Anssi Suhonen was supposed to stay in Hamburg during the upcoming international break – because UEFA banned the Finn for two matches. But now the Whirlwind will take its home in the Under-21 Championship: The League has reduced the suspension to one match, so Sohonen will be able to play in the European Championship qualifiers against Austria on October 12. And he meets another hamburger there: Juhu Kilo (playing for the Under-21 team) was nominated by HSV for the first time.

In the 1: 1 of HSV in Aue Suhonen was definitely one of the positive surprises on Friday night. He came on after 58 minutes, was very active and almost hit. In Finland they will follow it with kindness.

Suhonen applied there As one of the most promising talents, you should be able to receive a call-up to the first team soon (if they continue to do well). At the moment he plays in U21 in his country. This is also next week. Because the Finnish Federation persuaded UEFA to reduce the suspension.

Sohonen saw red in early October after a fight against Croatia (0-2) and was sentenced to two matches. Thanks to the new images of these scenes now provided by Finns, the ban has now been lowered. Sohonen is missing in Azerbaijan next Friday, October 8, but he may be there then.

HSV Kilo’s talent is allowed to play for Finland’s under-21 national team for the first time

After all: HSV will likely use the young 20-year-old for testing in Wolfsburg (October 6). Because Suhonen won’t fly to Finland until the weekend.

Juhu Kilo, masked by HSV U21, flew home earlier. The 19-year-old was nominated for the first time by the Finnish FA for the national under-21 team.