Mexico vs Australia: Jesus Angolo’s goal saved Juan Macías’ mistake

The mexican national team He went out with his best team in the last friendly match that took place at the Municipal Stadium in Marbella, and is now playing against Australia choice, While Tricolor tries to finish his tour of European lands undefeated in order to prepare for the next time Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.

As expected, Jaime Lozano sent his best forces against the Oceania team, leading the attack with Jose Juan Macías, Alexis Vega and Jesus Angolo, a trio of footballers from Chivas Riadas of Guadalajara.

Mexico’s first chance of the match came in the sixth minute, with a mistake from the Australian team at the start, which ended up correcting an obvious foul when he touched the ball with his hand outside his area.

In the 30th minute, Jose Juan Macias made a mistake in the defensive work with a trampling penalty kick on the Australian striker, which was perfectly executed by Dani Arzani, the number 11.

Two minutes later, Jesus Angulo saved the afternoon for Jose Juan Macías in the early morning for the Mexican national team in a fixed piece. Canelo scored the filtered pass with a spear, collected the ball with a directed reception and ended up shooting the Australian goalkeeper.

