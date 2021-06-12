Kanerva and Finland, to realize the “dream of several generations”

specific FinlandMarco Kanerva, highlighted the emotional side of Saturday’s match against Denmark, which will mark his team’s first appearance in a major tournament and Achieve the dream Which he had been aspiring to for years.

“Tomorrow we will make it real The dream of several generationsThe Finnish coach said at a press conference. Kanerva said the pressure is on the Danish side, a team that has highlighted its level in all lines, but Especially in defense.

“They are very strong, individually and collectively. They have three straight victories in the World Cup qualifiers, With 14-0 in goals. It is very difficult to distinguish them, but it is not impossible. We’ve shown in these years that we can play well against the big teams.”

The Finnish coach praised “Collective Spirit” Of his players, he noted that they “are not afraid of anyone and are ready to perform at the highest level.”

“I am convinced that we will respond to the prepared plan. We’ll do a routine like usual“We will not change anything,” he said.

Denmark and Finland will open on the first day of Group B at the Barken stadium in Copenhagen, the Kanerva stadium ملعب Already visited a few years ago, but not as a coach.

“The last time you were here Watching the Danish Cup Final. There was a great atmosphere in the stadium. They told me it would be hard to find a taxi, so I went back and forth by bike. It arrived immediatelyKanerva said with a smile.